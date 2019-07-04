Syrians in Idlib Plead to Pope for Help When He Meets Putin

Syrian civilians are pleading for the Pope Francis help in stopping the Russian bombardment of their country as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is visiting Rome to hold talks with Italian officials before he is set to visit the Vatican.

During the visit scheduled on July 4, Putin is expected to meet with the Pope to set the groundwork for a potential papal trip to Russia, Russian experts said.

Meanwhile, Syrians launched a hashtag #TellPutin on Twitter urging the Pope to discuss peace in Syria as Russian-backed Syrian government forces have been bombing residential areas in opposition-held Idlib city, killing and injuring hundreds while bombing hospitals and schools.

Photos of Syrian civilians holding banners that say #TellPutin from Idlib, Syria have been going viral on the internet in a bid to be seen by the Pope.

“Anything you did for even the least of my people here, you also did for me” (MAT 25:40)@Pontifex, Syria's kids are being killed. #tellPutin to ensure protection of civilians in Idlib! pic.twitter.com/TJy43Qh3F3 — SecondWave (@SecondWave12) July 2, 2019