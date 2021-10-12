  1. Home
  3. Taliban-Style: Nigerian Islamic School Flogs Students for Alleged Drinking (Video)

Published October 12th, 2021 - 07:23 GMT
The video sparked anger across Nigeria. (Twitter: @chimbiko_jerome)

A short video has gone viral online as it showed the moments of four men flogging a teenage girl who was accused of drinking alcohol along with three other classmates.

According to several local sources, the head of the Quranic school in the western state of Kwara in Nigeria ordered the lashes against four students, who are believed to have had alcoholic drinks during a birthday party, despite the student's denial saying it was yoghurt.

Yet, the video stirred local and international backlash as the young girl was shown kneeling on the ground while four other students were hitting her repeatedly using sticks.

BBC reported that a conversation with the teenager's father showed that he had "encouraged" the head of the school to "carry out the punishment" against his daughter, saying "it is meant for disciplining her." However, the head of the school was arrested by Nigerian authorities several days later for the unlawful act.

Amongst responses condemning the content of the video, many Nigerian commentators linked the flogging act to the return of the extremist group Taliban to power in Afghanistan, saying that such actions have gained popularity following their political rise. 

