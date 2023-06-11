Ted Kaczynski arrest video resurface after his death

ALBAWABA - A video showing the arrest of Ted Kaczynski, well-known as Unabomber, has been widely reshared on social media shortly following the news of his death.

A video from 2016 showing American policemen arresting the American mathematician and domestic terrorist, Ted Kaczynski, 81, has resurfaced online after the news of his death in a jail cell.

According to U.S. media, he was arrested in 1996 after a nearly 20-year bombing spree. He was considered as the country's most prolific bomber.

Ted Kaczynski was found passed out in his cell around 12:30 a.m. ET and transported to a local hospital which confirmed his death, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

U.S. officials revealed launching an investigation to confirm whether he committed suicide or not. However, at this moment, officially there is no cause of death yet.

Ted Kaczynski was previously in a maximum security facility in Colorado then he was moved to a federal medical center in Butner, North Carolina, in December 2021 due to poor health.

Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski placed or mailed 16 bombs that killed three people and injured two dozen others, according to U.S. authorities.