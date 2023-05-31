Teenage girl's brutal murder sparks anger in India

ALBAWABA - Women's right has been under the spotlight in India following the brutal death of a teenage girl in the middle of a busy street in the capital New Delhi.

According to Indian media, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and bludgeoned to death in the middle of the street while people passed by the attacker and not caring.

Media outlets said that the victim, who was not identified to public, was found Sunday evening in the Shahbad Dairy area of the northern Delhi neighborhood of Rohini, where the incident took place.

New Delhi:— In a shocking display of barbarism, Indian man stabs a minor girl to death for rejecting advances.



☆ 20 years old Sahil stabbed 16 years old Sakshi 40 times with knife, before smashing her face with stones. pic.twitter.com/Ttgc9cWpSo — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) May 29, 2023

The brutal incident was captured by a street camera and drove huge criticism in the Indian community as people were shocked by the deteriorating women's rights in the country.

People on social media shockingly slammed silence by human rights organizations on the death of the teenage girl in India.

A Twitter user said: "The HYPOCRITE humane activists from Australia like drool pavlou, badiucao, amnesty international, world uyghur congress and all fake righteous msm dumkeys are muted and refused to speak out for the teenage girl."

Another added: "India seriously has a problem with violence against women, tviolence itself and fact so many are OK to walk past it. What the hell is wrong with these people."

Other people called on Indian authorities to identify the attacker and sentence him to death for the murder saying that he deserves the worst punishment for this horrific crime.