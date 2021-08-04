Teenager Dies of a Heart Attack While Having Sex in a Car

A teenager in Brazil's Cubatão, São Paulo was reported dead after passing out in a car while having sex with an older man on Thursday 29th of July, a media source reported.

The 15-year-old girl, identified as Gabrielly Dickson Alves Nascimento, is believed passed out of a fatal heart attack while the couple were having sex. A man whose identity was not revealed said to have taken her to the hospital rapidly.

15-year-old girl dies after ‘passing out’ while having sex with an older man in car #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/ylyBAdtTy7 — derablogs (@derablogss) August 3, 2021

According to the 26-year-old man, he noticed that the girl’s lips and body became pale and her hands twisted back behind her in a spasm.

Gabrielly was immediately taken to the hospital in São Paulo area, but couldn’t stand and passed away a day later.

🇧🇷A 15-year-old girl dies of a heart attack while having sex with a 26-year-old man in his car, the age of consent in Brazil is 14 and the man who had sex with Dickson at the time of his death has not been charged. pic.twitter.com/ZkQkMpPSc4 — Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) August 2, 2021

On the other hand, a doctor’s initial report shows that blood was found in the teenage girl’s vagina but there was no indication of an assault.

Social media users were super mad saying the girl is super young to have an adultery relation calling authorities in Brazil to raise the age of consent from the current one, 14.

The 26-year-old man who had sex with Dickson moments before her death has not been charged.

The family and friends of Gabrielly payed tribute to the teenager on social media.