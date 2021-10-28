  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'Terrorist': Israeli UFC Fighter Attacks Winning Afghan Opponent

'Terrorist': Israeli UFC Fighter Attacks Winning Afghan Opponent

Published October 28th, 2021 - 08:20 GMT
Javid Basharat and Oron Kahlon at UFC
Basharat won against Kahlon on Monday after a guillotine choke. (Twitter)

Last Monday and as Afghanistan's Javid Basharat was facing Israel's Oron Kahlon during a pre-fight weigh-in, the Israeli fighter furiously called his Afghan opponent "terrorist."

During the game which was won by the Afghan Javid Basharat with a guillotine choke, Basharat refused to shake Kahlon's hand which triggered the latter to refer to Basharat as a "terrorist." It remains unclear whether Basharat's refusal to shake hands with his Israeli opponent is related to political motives or not.

While Basharat kept his calm after Kahlon's word, the internet world heavily weighed on the incident with questions over Kahlon's attitude and whether or not it is related to Islamophobia.

This comes at a time Afghanistan is struggling to adjust to its new reality after the country fell at the hands of the Taliban last August.

However, Javid Basharat who celebrates his win by holding the pre-Taliban Afghan flag commented that Kahlon's taunt did not affect him and that he remained focused on the task that is winning the fight.

 

Tags:UFCOron KahlonJavid Basharat AfghanistanIsrael

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...