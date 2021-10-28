'Terrorist': Israeli UFC Fighter Attacks Winning Afghan Opponent

Last Monday and as Afghanistan's Javid Basharat was facing Israel's Oron Kahlon during a pre-fight weigh-in, the Israeli fighter furiously called his Afghan opponent "terrorist."

Oron Kahlon (left) missed weight (3lbs too heavy) for his scheduled fight tomorrow at #DWCS. He will be fined 20% of his purse.



Javid Basharat wasn't happy about it and didn't shake hands with Kahlon. Kahlon called him a terrorist soon after.... pic.twitter.com/N5pflxW2wU — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) October 25, 2021

During the game which was won by the Afghan Javid Basharat with a guillotine choke, Basharat refused to shake Kahlon's hand which triggered the latter to refer to Basharat as a "terrorist." It remains unclear whether Basharat's refusal to shake hands with his Israeli opponent is related to political motives or not.

While Basharat kept his calm after Kahlon's word, the internet world heavily weighed on the incident with questions over Kahlon's attitude and whether or not it is related to Islamophobia.

Oron Kahlon calls Afghani fighter Javid Basharat ‘terrorist’ in ugly moment during Contender Series weigh-ins (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/hCGg5721C1 pic.twitter.com/6lvUtwOjBE — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 25, 2021

This comes at a time Afghanistan is struggling to adjust to its new reality after the country fell at the hands of the Taliban last August.

However, Javid Basharat who celebrates his win by holding the pre-Taliban Afghan flag commented that Kahlon's taunt did not affect him and that he remained focused on the task that is winning the fight.