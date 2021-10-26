Thanksgiving Poke: TV Reporter Bursts Into Laughter at Turkey Farm

As Thanksgiving is approaching, a TV segment by a CNN reporter Anna Stewart has made headlines after a funny moment between her and a number of Turkeys.

Commenting on a potential crisis ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as the global supply of Turkeys faces shortages due to a number of reasons, Anna Stewart's TV remarks from a field full of Turkeys became a viral internet sensation after a bird bit her in the back.

Yet, the main reason behind the internet's laugh was not exactly the biting incident. Instead, it was Stewart's spontaneous laugh that encouraged the dozens of Turkey birds, which she was standing between to mimic her laughs in an unprecedented funny scene.

Proud of the video, Anna Stewart shared the video on her social media handles including Instagram in celebration of this moment. CNN, too, shared to video on its official accounts.