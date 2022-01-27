Their Own Snowmen: Jordanians Have a 'Snow' Field Day

ALBAWABA - Everyone is happy. Everyone is excited. Even if its freezing cold, so what. Jordanians, especially the young, have been out and about just playing with the snow, making white cold balls and chucking it at one another!
The video clips say it all but there are not a few, making the Jordanian snowman a truly local event because of the chequered headgear, the hatta and iqal. First is this:
استضفت رجل الثلج عندي والله قدرني أقوم بواجبه❄❤— راعي الجريدة (@Mohamd_AJARMA) January 27, 2022
مع كل صورة جزء من الحديث الي دار بيننا#الأردن #المنخفض_الجوي pic.twitter.com/2o8xoxldAY
But today Jordan is snowed under:
مشاهد من تراكم الثلوج في عدة مناطق من المملكة#الأردن #المنخفض_الجوي #ثلوج #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/GLu6xNO0Do— قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) January 27, 2022
And then there is this:
رجلنا ثلجي حابب يسلم عليكم.
انا صنعته😂— مُـــنــى.....🇯🇴 (@mona_Olimat_BH) January 27, 2022
رجل ثلجي طالع براسه نخله 😂😂😂😂
لا حدا يتنمر ع الخدود 🤪🤪🧿🧷#المنخفض_الجوي
❤️ pic.twitter.com/zlgvVR9NOL
— IBRAHIM NASSAR (@IbrahimNa22) January 27, 2022
يمين بالله طلعت روحي حتى عملته😂😅.#المنخفض_الجوي pic.twitter.com/jffUfR68hz
Then there is this: Is it the abominable snowman. One can only guess. Take a look:
تصوير ختام الشيبي /يوم الخميس ٢٧/١/٢٠٢٢ الرجل الثلجي ررروووعه #الرجل__الثلجي #المنخفض_الجوي pic.twitter.com/CfQvHZCci0— ختام🇯🇴🇸🇦 (@khitam11_) January 27, 2022
And then this follows:
#المنخفض_الجوي pic.twitter.com/a4SzxffAtQ— Mo (@NtIxgrMv04PPyVH) January 27, 2022
A slightly further west this picture comes alive through a short clip in Jerusalem:
أجواء جميلة من باحات المسجد الأقصى صباح اليوم #ثلوج#المنخفض_الجوي— maya rahhal (@Memyrahhal77) January 27, 2022
pic.twitter.com/s3DWCS7cxi
