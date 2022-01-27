Their Own Snowmen: Jordanians Have a 'Snow' Field Day

  1. Home
Published January 27th, 2022 - 03:10 GMT
In Amman
Amman today (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA - Everyone is happy. Everyone is excited. Even if its freezing cold, so what. Jordanians, especially the young, have been out and about just playing with the snow, making white cold balls and chucking it at one another!

The video clips say it all but there are not a few, making the Jordanian snowman a truly local event because of the chequered headgear, the hatta and iqal. First is this:

But today Jordan is snowed under:

 

And then there is this:

Then there is this: Is it the abominable snowman. One can only guess. Take a look:

And then this follows:

A slightly further west this picture comes alive through a short clip in Jerusalem:

 

