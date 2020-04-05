'Their Rooms Stink' Kuwaiti TV Presenter Slammed for Racist Remarks Against Foreign Workers

A Kuwaiti TV presenter posted a video on her Snapchat account of her touring one of the schools assigned by the government as a quarantine space for foreign workers. The video sparked outrage by the viewers because she associated a "stinky smell" with the workers.

الاعلامية نادية المراغي تثير غضب المغردين الكويتيين بعد زيارتها لإحدى المدارس التي خصصت لترحيل بعض الوافدين : لازم نلبس كمامة عشان ريحة غرفهم معفنة



Translation: "Journalist Nadia Al-Maraghi sparks Kuwaitis anger after visiting a school assigned for expats prior to their deportation "We have to wear the face mask because their rooms stink."

In the video, Nadia Al-Maraghi is seen, with a friend of hers, touring a school where non-Kuwaiti nationals mostly of Asian backgrounds are temporarily housed by the government, as a containment measure, to help low-paid workers with no housing survive the coronavirus outbreak before they can go to their home countries.

During the tour, Al-Maraghi mockingly says she and her friend were advised to wear face masks to avoid "the stinky smell" of the foreign workers before going into one the rooms to check on the female-residents, with whom she communicated in English.

The video triggered a lot of anger from commentators ,who described her attitude as "racist," calling on her to apologize to expats working in Kuwait and making up to 70% of the country's population.

According to the International Labour Organization, Asian Female workers in Kuwait are usually employed by Kuwaiti families for domestic help.

الي معاجبه ريحة "العفانة" يبطل يجيب عمالة وخدم ويخدم روحه بروحه، يصنع أكله بيده ويشيل قذارة بيته. بلا تحضر بلا كذب! على المنظمات الحقوقية ترفع قضية أنتهاكات وعنصرية ضد العاملين. — suha oda (@suha_oda) April 4, 2020

Translation: "If you don't like the "stinky smell" you should stop bringing them to help you around your house. They make your food and clean your house. This is nothing but fake civilization. Human rights organizations should report such racist violations against these workers"

عيب عليها اللي تسويه ايش هالوقاحة ؟

Translation: "Shame on her! This is so rude! Why is she filming this in the first place? I wish I haven't seen this video it ruined my day"

As reactions against the video mounted, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced legal action against Al-Maraghi, promising justice and condemning the "inappropriate language".

وزارة الداخلية تعلن اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية تجاه المدعوة نادية المراغي ومرافقتها بسبب تلفظهما بعبارات غير لائقة بفيديو تجاه الجالية الفلبينية في أحد مراكز الإيواء pic.twitter.com/mDC2tjnSjG — كواليس سياسية (@wakpolitician) April 4, 2020

Translation: "the Ministry of Interior has announced legal action against Nadia Al-Maraghi and her friend after a video, in which they used inappropriate language insulting Filipino workers in one of the accommodation centers."