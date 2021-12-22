  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. These Arab Footballers Defaced Israel's Flag For FIFA Legends Game

These Arab Footballers Defaced Israel's Flag For FIFA Legends Game

Published December 22nd, 2021 - 08:01 GMT
t-shirt of FIFA Arab Legends Game
The T-shirt was designed by FIFA for the the Arab Legends game held in Doha last week. (Twitter)

As Arab fans of football watched the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup held in Qatar earlier this month, four Arab footballers taking part in the special game dubbed as the "FIFA Arab Legends" match stirred controversy for erasing the Israeli flag from the T-shirt designed by FIFA.

The official T-shirt which was worn by Arab former footballers playing for the special match played by some of the most famous retired football players was designed by FIFA to include the Israeli flag. However, four Arab footballers chose to scrape it off.

According to internet sources, the four players are Nawaf Al-Temyat (Saudi Arabia), Firas Al-Khatib (Syria), Younis Mahmoud (Iraq), and Mohammed Saadoun (Qatar).

Meanwhile, a number of other players had already refused to take part in the match after knowing that one of the coaches taking part in pre-match preparations was Israeli, including Rabah Madjer, Rafik Saifi, and Rafik Hallich from Algeria.

The shirt was meant to include flags of all 211 countries that are members in FIFA.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaIsraeli FlagFIFAFIFA Arab Cup

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...