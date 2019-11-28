'They Should be Mutilated and Cut': Iran Cleric Says the Quran Justifies Torturing and Killing Protesters

Islamic Republic TV interviewed a Quran expert who advocated for torture and death penalties for participants in Iran's protests. He suggested that protesters should not simply be killed, but should also suffer.

In the video shared by Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, he recites a verse from the Quran that, according to him, suggests mutilation, exile and public hanging of Iranian protesters.

Activists were enraged after seeing the video, demanding immediate international interference as the situation in Iran escalates.

Massive protests have erupted last week in Iran in response to the soaring cost of living and a dramatic increase in fuel prices.

Following Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal, thousands marched toward the gates of parliament in one of the largest protests Iran has witnessed in years. Many clashed with the police and protesters were dispersed by security forces using tear gas.

According to Amnesty International, at least 143 protesters were killed since the protests erupted on 15 November.

The human rights group says the deaths resulted almost entirely from the intentional use of firearms by security forces, though one man was reported to have died after inhaling tear gas and another after being beaten. Amnesty believes the death toll is significantly higher, and activists say that it exceeds 200.