10 Things You Did Not Know About Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Millions around the world watch the escalating developments in Ukraine, as it faces the Russian invasion since the 24th of February 2022, many have come to see the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time, with many questions about him, his policies, his background, and his years in office.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Ukraine's youngest president, in addition to him being the least politics-related one.

Online, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has gained massive popularity for insisting on staying in Ukraine during the invasion despite several offers by his Western allies to shelter him away from danger.

In several videos Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted online so far, he has also pledged to fight the Russians even "if that would cost him his life."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also made headlines recently as he unfollowed all world leaders on Twitter, in a message expressing his utter disappointment with the Western reaction to the Russian invasion, that followed Ukraine's attempt to join NATO.

Here is a list of very-little information about the man who continues to juggle diplomacy with his eyes on the fierce battlefield across his country.

Things You Did Not Know About Volodymyr Zelenskyy

1. Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a popular actor featured in a hit sitcom called Servant of the People which started in 2015.

2. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's bid for the presidency in 2019 was a result of his successful role as a teacher-turned politician who wins elections and succeeds in fighting corruption in his country.

3. "Servant of the People" is also the name of the political party through which Volodymyr Zelenskyy was able to enter the 2019 presidential elections and win. Zelenskyy won elections by 73% of the votes as he introduced a new, despite populist, anti-establishment and anti-corruption figure.

4. Volodymyr Zelenskyy was born on 25 January 1978 in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Central Ukraine, to a Jewish family.

5. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's father is a professor and the head of the Department of Cybernetics and Computing Hardware at the Kryvyi Rih State University of Economics and Technology, while his mother is an engineer.

6. At the age of 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy earned a study grant in Israel but his father banned him from taking it. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a law degree from the Kyiv National Economic University.

7. After graduating from university, Volodymyr Zelenskyy started his comedy career and founded an entertainment production company called Kvartal 95 Studio in 1997.

8. In 2006, Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in Ukraine's version of Dancing with the Stars and won.

9. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's near-three years term in office has been identified by the young president's use of technology, especially Instagram.

10. Dialogue with Russia and ending the conflict by the eastern border of Ukraine were amongst the promises Volodymyr Zelenskyy made during his election campaign.