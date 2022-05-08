Thousands of Families Wait Outside Syrian Jails For Their Loved Ones

ALBAWABA - The big news is from Syria today. On the occasion of Eid al Fitr Syrian leader Bashar Al Assad issued a presidential decree granting general amnesty for prisoners convicted of so-called "terror crimes". The decree was supposed to go into effect immediately.

حشود مساكين جاؤوا على أمل أن يكون أبناؤهم ضمن مئات أعلن نظام الإجرام في سوريا الإفراج عنهم بموجب "عفو" من الطاغية.



مئات من عشرات الآلاف تمنّوا الموت في سجونه، وكثير منهم قضوا بالفعل تحت التعذيب.



نظام بشع له شركاء وداعمون ومُبرّرون ستصيبهم لعنة الله والتاريخ؛ وإن نجوا في الدنيا. pic.twitter.com/5OvP9kHH18 — ياسر الزعاترة (@YZaatreh) May 4, 2022

And hence thousands of families of prisoners - some of whom have been detained in Syrian prisons since the country's Arab Spring of 2011 - gathered around jails in the hope they will see their sons, fathers and relatives among those that are being set free under the new amnesty.

لايوجد قوائم (رسمية) بأسماء المفرج عنهم في العفو الأخيرفأرجوكم التوقف عن النسخ واللصق عن الصفحات وارحموا أهالي المعتقلين من التنقل وانتظار أمل مبني على الوهم فقط لأن البعض يريد كسب اهتمام وزيادة عدد المتابعين.

(مشهد حقيقي من كسر عظم أهالي المعتقلين في الانتظار)

#سوريا #كسر_عضم pic.twitter.com/mjTwrlLppb — yara sabri (@yarasabri1) May 4, 2022

The social media is rife with this latest gesture made by Al Assad. The gatherings of the crowds, around prisons literally in all over the country, including in the infamous Sednaya prison which is 30 kilometers north of Damascus, have been making headlines because of their enormity.

Since 2 May when the decree was announced the people literally camped outside prisons with many reports that whilst prisoners - dubbed to be in their tens of thousands are eligible to be freed under the amnesty - the actual process has been slow, almost a "trickle down."

عدم إظهار قائمة بأسماء المعتقلين ، ولوعة الأهالي وهم في شوارع دمشق .

دليل على أن خروج المعتقلين كان ليس برغبة النظام .

وإنما مجبوراً على ذلك . — الخل الوفي (@rwrw_swsw) May 5, 2022

Others have pointed to their sadness and pain of not knowing about their relatives.

استاذه يارا امي عندها امل من بدايه الثوره بخروج اخي من المعتقل ولكن مع خروج هذا العفو لا أدري ما صحه هذه التسمية ولكن .. لك ان تتخيلي حجم الحزن والدموع التي تجددت بنفس حرقه اول يوم في اختفائه ..كم مره يجب أن يقتل بشار .. — حور (@voif1CY79zMonT0) May 5, 2022

Another one speaks of the long wait and languish under different hashtags which shows families have not lost hope with many stating that those imprisoned are ordinary people who have sought to lead ordinary lives.

Meanwhile the wait continues. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights states that half a million people have been detained in regime prisons since the start of the war, with about 100,000 dying either under torture or due to poor detention conditions.