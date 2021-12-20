TiKTok Dance of Syrian Kids in Refugee Camp Goes Viral

  1. Home
Published December 20th, 2021 - 08:20 GMT
Syrian refugees
Lebanon still hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees mostly living in refugee camps. (Twitter)

Taking part in a recently trending dance on TikTok, a video posted by a Syrian photojournalist featuring a number of Syrian kids has gone viral online, with more than 8 million views so far.

Responses to the dance video in which Syrian kids living in a refugee camp to the north of Lebanon reminded viewers of the harsh conditions experienced by millions of Syrian refugees for almost 11 years now. 

Amongst the people who shared the video was the Lebanese singer Ramy Ayach whose song has been at the center of the trend. He explained that he has been quite happy with the success of his song across the Arab World but that this particular video has touched his heart.

Online commentators also highlighted the extreme cold experienced during the last few weeks by refugees who are still living in limbo in Lebanon and other neighboring countries.

UN estimates that 1.5 million refugees are still living in camps across Lebanon, despite worsening conditions by the current economic crisis.

Even though fighting across Syria has been happening at a lower rate in recent months, millions of Syrian refugees are still reporting numerous risks that stop them from going home, especially people who had voiced their opposition to the Syrian government which withheld power after several years of war. 

A recent report by Human Rights Watch concluded that Syria is still dangerous for millions of refugees who might face persecution if they return to their homes in Syria. 

