TikTok star with 3 fingers nicknamed dinosaur

ALBAWABA - American woman Cassidy Laramee was born with only 3 fingers in each hand making her unique enough to become a big star on TikTok in a short time.

Laramee, 26, has a thumb and two fingers on her right hand and had an extra thumb and deformed finger removed from her left hand when shw was a kid, Daily Mail reported.

Her fans usually call her a dinosaur due to her hands that only have 3 fingers. However, some bullies refer to her as a 'T-Rex,' a genus of large theropod dinosaur.

On her Instagram account, she has 3,141 followers. Cassidy Laramee usually calls herself DJ Dino and sells casts of her hand with the aim to be a role model.