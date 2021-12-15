A TikTok Video Mocking the Lebanese Passport Landed Creator in Jail

Famous Lebanese TikToker Toufic Braidi known as @toufiluk has been reportedly stopped by Lebanese authorities upon arrival at Beruit airport earlier this week. His passport was confiscated and he has been notified of legal action based on a TikTok video he made earlier mocking the Lebanese passport.

According to social media activists, toufiluk's video was a joke about the limited number of countries Lebanese people can visit without a visa using their passports.

.@toufiluk has all the right in expressing himself, supporting him today before heading to the general security intelligence after they seized his passport upon his arrival. #Lebanon is not only a police state, more snitching is happening from politicians supporters.

However, the video seems to have angered Lebanese authorities that have decided to prosecute him for "insulting the Lebanese passport."

Toufic is a Lebanese student in the UK and was arriving in Lebanon on the 13th of December for a family visit.

Besides criticizing the growing number of incidents in which Lebanese authorities have been arresting citizens for expressing political views, some also weighed on the fact that authorities in the country seem to be taking action against freedom of speech faster than they do when it comes to individuals involved in deadly events that have taken place in the country over the last few years.

تم توقيف " توفيق بريدي " وسحب جواز السفر منه ، بسبب نشره لفيديو قام فيه بتحقير الباسبور اللبناني.



يلي ما بيحترم بلدو ما بيحترم حالو بتستاهل أكتر من هيك



👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/CzFiGWNI6s — Mary (@MaryMoussa19) December 14, 2021

Translation: "Toufic Braidi has been stopped and his passport was confiscated for the video in which he insulted it. Those who respect their countries deserve even more."

توقيف الصحفية ندى حمصي من دون إشارة قضائية ومصادرة جواز سفر الناشط توفيق بريدي هوي استمرار لنهج قمع الحريات ومخالفة القانون والدستور. وقيام دولة القانون ببلّش بمحاسبة المسؤولين عن انفجار بيروت وسرقة أموال الناس بدل الحفاظ على كرامات وحصانات وهميّة.

Translation: "The arrest of journalist Nada Homsi without a judicial order in addition to the confiscation of the passport of activist Toufic Braidi is a continuation of the approach of suppressing freedoms and violating the law and the constitution. Serving the law requires holding those responsible for the Beirut explosion and the theft of people's money accountable, instead of preserving illusory dignity and immunities."

Online people particularly named the August 2020 Beirut blast as an example, highlighting that investigations into the explosion that killed more than 200 Lebanese people and destroyed major neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital have been repeatedly interrupted by political parties.