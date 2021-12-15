  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. A TikTok Video Mocking the Lebanese Passport Landed Creator in Jail

A TikTok Video Mocking the Lebanese Passport Landed Creator in Jail

Published December 15th, 2021 - 08:49 GMT
Lebanese passport
Famous internet influencer Toufic Braidi or Toufiluk, was stopped at Beirut airport upon arrival. (Albawaba)

Famous Lebanese TikToker Toufic Braidi known as @toufiluk has been reportedly stopped by Lebanese authorities upon arrival at Beruit airport earlier this week. His passport was confiscated and he has been notified of legal action based on a TikTok video he made earlier mocking the Lebanese passport.

According to social media activists, toufiluk's video was a joke about the limited number of countries Lebanese people can visit without a visa using their passports.

However, the video seems to have angered Lebanese authorities that have decided to prosecute him for "insulting the Lebanese passport."

Toufic is a Lebanese student in the UK and was arriving in Lebanon on the 13th of December for a family visit.

Besides criticizing the growing number of incidents in which Lebanese authorities have been arresting citizens for expressing political views, some also weighed on the fact that authorities in the country seem to be taking action against freedom of speech faster than they do when it comes to individuals involved in deadly events that have taken place in the country over the last few years. 

Translation: "Toufic Braidi has been stopped and his passport was confiscated for the video in which he insulted it. Those who respect their countries deserve even more."

Translation: "The arrest of journalist Nada Homsi without a judicial order in addition to the confiscation of the passport of activist Toufic Braidi is a continuation of the approach of suppressing freedoms and violating the law and the constitution. Serving the law requires holding those responsible for the Beirut explosion and the theft of people's money accountable, instead of preserving illusory dignity and immunities." 

Online people particularly named the August 2020 Beirut blast as an example, highlighting that investigations into the explosion that killed more than 200 Lebanese people and destroyed major neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital have been repeatedly interrupted by political parties.

Tags:LebanonTikTokLebaneseToufic Braidi

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...