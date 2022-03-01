TikTok Videos For Daughter: Ukrainian Soldier Goes Viral

Ukrainian soldier Alex Hook has become a social media hero after posting videos on TikTok while performing trendy dances meant to reassure his family, especially his young daughter that he is safe and sound despite the ongoing fight in his country.

Being drafted for war as Russian troops started its ground invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, Alex Hook has been making use of his TikTok account to communicate with his daughter and family and to comfort them as the conflict gets more and more intense.

Alex's TikTok dances have gained massive popularity online with millions of new followers who have been waiting for Alex's TikTok updates from all over the world.

Ukrainian soldier who made TikTok’s to show his daughter that he was fine, disappeared for 2 days and speculated that he was dead, and for everyone's happiness he posted again and is still fighting. 🇺🇦💙💛 #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #Russian #WorldWarIII #USA pic.twitter.com/xSM0X0Pxi7 — Indian Army Fan Club (@VaadeD) February 28, 2022

As the war erupted officially last Thursday, Alex stopped updating his TikTok account amidst fears for his life. However, he posted his most recent video on the 28th of February, cheering up his 3.3 million followers and his family.

Prior to escalations in Ukraine this month, Alex Hook had posted several videos with his daughter as they performed some of the most popular TikTok trends.