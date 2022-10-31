Top 10 facts about Brazil's Lula da Silva

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, is elected as Brazil's 39th president after defeating former president Jair Bolsonaro, who performed as president since 2019.
Lula da Silva gained 50.9% of the vote compared with 49.2% for Bolsonaro on Sunday marking his victory in the presidential elections. Bolsonaro, who's the 38th president of Brazil, became the first Brazilian president to lose reelection in 30 years.
Reports claimed that Jair refused to make any comment following his presidential election defeat as a video was shared in front of Brazil's presidential palace where he and his son stayed alone and turned off all the lights.
Lula the new Brazilian president.— Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) October 31, 2022
Came out of prison after stealing millions of dollars.
He publicly aligns with the communist party and every dictator in the world. pic.twitter.com/Qb7rQwHAAk
Top 10 facts about Lula da Silva:
- He is a founding member of the left-wing Workers' Party (PT)
- Lula ran 3 times for presidential elections and failed
- He won the Brazilian general election in 2002
- Lula da Silva is the first to be democratically elected as president of Brazil 3 times
- Lula was convicted on charges of money laundering and corruption in 2017
- He was arrested in April 2018 and sentenced to 9 and a half years in prison
- Lula spent 580 days in jail
- Lula da Silva was released from jail in November 2019
- Lula was diagnosed with throat cancer and underwent chemotherapy
- He was called one of the most popular politicians in the country's history
