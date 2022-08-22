Topless Women Break Into German Chancellor's Meeting. Here's Why?

Two topless women were caught after breaking a meeting for the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday. The Greman Chancellor was surprised to see two protesters who suddenly removed their jerseys during the leader's open house weekend.

The topless women were able to take a couple of selfies with Chancellor Scholz before being caught and removed from the scene by the guards moments later.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz got a little more than he expected ... pic.twitter.com/Ya5xxt1XEE — D.Emery (@DemeryUK) August 21, 2022

After removing their tops, the women appeared to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started six months ago as they both wrote a slogan on their bodies in a huge black font reading: "gas embargo now".

The topless women called on the German official to impose an embargo on the purchase of gas from Russia to decry its invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24, 2022.

Despite being taken by the security officials, one of the topless women kept shouting while being pushed away by policemen 'gas embargo now'.

The internet world has split on the move taken by the two girls as some people slammed it saying that this is not the right way to help Ukraine or ask for a more strict law against Russia, while others mocked the move adding it might catch the attention of world leaders to take more serious steps against Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, The Guardian reported Germany used to import over half of its gas consumed from Russia, before the start of war in Ukraine. However, by the end of June, the German government is only reliant on Russian imports for about a quarter of its gas needs.