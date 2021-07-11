Saudi Prison Guards Unveil Horrific Records of Torturing Political Activists

A new report by Human Rights Watch has cited a number of text messages allegedly sent by Saudi prison guards who say they witnessed brutal torture against political detainees in 2018.

Saudi Arabia: New Details of Alleged Torture Leaked https://t.co/kubIPQIkBT — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) July 11, 2021

In the report, HRW details how text messages forwarded to its officers have revealed inhumane treatment by Saudi interrogators against high-profile detainees who were imprisoned in Saudi Arabia during 2018, as the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman often described as the de facto ruler of the country took control of Saudi.

Prison guards who have not disclosed their names in fear of being persecuted talked about Saudi officials using electric shocks, violent beating, and sexual harassment.

According to their testimonies, well-known female activists were often tortured for hours. One text message explained that guards were terrified when an activist they did not name lost consciousness, as they feared that she had died. Another text recalled officials "mocking an activist" for being "liberated," which for them meant that "she wouldn't mind being sexually molested by men."

Shocking testimony from Saudi prison guards about the torture of male & female activists.

- “In one of her torture sessions, [she] lost consciousness & we were all terrified."

- "I would find him a lifeless corpse & expect that he died."

https://t.co/sGnpqSPbNg — Louisa Loveluck (@leloveluck) July 11, 2021

New accounts have emerged of alleged Saudi torture of high-profile women's rights and other political detainees seized in early 2018 including with electric shocks, beatings, whippings, and sexual harassment. What will the Saudi crown prince do about it? https://t.co/l7Dkh97APU pic.twitter.com/H1DOwL7b6F — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 11, 2021

In May 2019, Alia Al-Hathloul, the Brussels-based sister of Loujain Al-Hathloul had told France24 that her sister had reported being tortured and sexually harassed while in prison. Loujain had named Mohammad Bin Salman's former prominent aid Saud Al-Qahtani as taking part in torturing her in person.

Consequently, international human rights organizations called on Saudi Arabia to investigate Loujain's claims and to release her and other women activists. However, the court rejected Loujain's claims and the official narrative continued to refer to earlier reports by Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution, in which they insisted that "no evidence of such violations was found in Saudi prisons."

Jamal Khashoggi, Loujain AlHathloul, Salman AlOdah, Hassan AlMaliki, Samar Badawi, Nassima AlSadah, Aziza AlYoussef, Abdulrahman AlSadhan,Anas AlMazro

And the list goes on: MBS is responsible of their imprionnment/torture/murder and the repression is STILL ON GOING ! #BoycottMBS — Lina Alhathloul لينا الهذلول (@LinaAlhathloul) April 5, 2021

While Loujain Al-Hathloul was released from prison last February, many political activists remain detained in Saudi jails. International organizations including HRW are still calling on Saudi authorities to release activists who have been arrested over political statements.