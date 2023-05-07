Tourist finds corpse under hotel bed

ALBAWABA - A Chinese tourist could not stand the fetid in his hotel room, so he asked the front desk to change it. Later, it turned out that the putrid smell was the stench of a rotten corpse under the bed.

The Chinese tourist, identified only as Zhang, checked into Guzang Shuhua Inn in Tibet, where he noticed the bad odor in the room he was given as soon as he opened its door.

When he complained to hotel staff, he was told that the smell is most likely caused by cooking coming from the hotel's ground floor.

Zhang took a three-hour nap, despite the odor, thinking that it came from his smelly feet.

Local media outlets reported that the tourist, who later left his room to dine, insisted that the smell of his room became "unbearable," which forced him to ask for changing the room.

While sleeping in the new room, hotel staff woke Zhang up and told him to go to his first room. He was told that a dead body was found under the bed.

Investigators took the tourist's statements and collected a DNA sample. The perpetrator of the crime was arrested while on a train to Lanzhou.

The police found the victim's identity card, as well as a mobile phone and bank cards with the suspect.

News reports said the police set a trap for the suspect to arrest him, given that he committed a horrible crime and might be classified as dangerous.

The case went viral after the tourist posted a review of his "horrific experience" on a Chinese social media network. He was later quoted as saying that he developed difficulty falling asleep following the incident.

News reports said he was is seeking compensation from the hotel due to the interruption of his trip and the "trauma" he was subjected to as a result of the experience.

Guzang Shuhua Inn, is famous for its warm lights and wooden balconies. It is known on social media as a picture-perfect place.