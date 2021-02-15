Transgender Girl's Dad Launches Swimwear Line For Non-Binary Kids

A 13-year-old transgender girl decided to put a line for regular swimwear and end the very long stereotypes of it, so she and her dad joined hands and revealed swimwear line for non-binary children to let them enjoy wearing whatever they like.

According to BuzzFeed, Jamie Alexander and Ruby had came up with the idea after he recognized that his daughter, who’s become a transgender looking for suitable clothes and especially swimwear to follow up the activities she was involved in both at and after school — such as swimming, gymnastics, and dance.

The proud father added: “Ruby just wants to wear the same clothes as most of her girlfriends. In some cases, it seemed she wouldn’t be able to do so safely until I started exploring options for trans girls.”

Ruby and Jamie have created a line called “RUBIES” which gives more options to transgender girls and non-binary kids to wear whatever makes them comfortable.



On social media, Ruby has received tons of supportive comments on Instagram and on her own website for starting the new business line with users encouraging her to develop the only swimwear line to be a full clothing line for trans-kids. Moreover, some parents have shared their experience with their trans children and asked Ruby’s dad for advice.

Jamie also revealed that he feels horrible for being reluctant early on to let Ruby wear what she wanted as on some Halloween occasions she begged to dress as a princess, but he and his wife banned her.

Toronto-based dad also added: "I would like to imagine a world where kids can wear whatever they want, irrespective of their anatomy. I am certain in another generation this will be the case, at least in the progressive cities of North America. In the meantime, we can find ways to help our kids express themselves safely."

So entirely fabulous! Thank you both, Jamie & Ruby Alexander, for being visible and for your courage and family unit that shines just as bright as the love and acceptance, the world needs to be showered in. Truly amazing. 💜https://t.co/QbJw4rXgB9 — Tasha (@TashaBrooklynNY) February 8, 2021

The company’s slogans read: “We want every active trans girl to be as confident and comfortable in her clothes as her friends; Every girl deserves to shine.”