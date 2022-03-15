The Trial of The 'Prophet of Zarqa'  Starts in Jordan 

  1. Home
Published March 15th, 2022 - 08:14 GMT
ALBAWABA - All of Jordan is talking about it, all of the websites are posting the rather odd piece of information about the self-proclaimed "Prophet of Zerqa" in Jordan. Other than the websites, the story is yet to trend because of the 'interesting" situation. But wait for it!


He is in the news because his trial, under strict security, has just started in the Governorate of Zarqa for his drastic claim that he is the new prophet of "Al Hashimiya Province" which is just outside of Zerqa city to the east. 


But honestly why just claim, a "province" why not say the city, or the governorate, or better still, a "prophet of the country". That would generate much feelings and emotions. His name is under "lock and key" but he appeared in court wearing a traditional Arab dress with many suspecting to add importance to his claim. 

As reported in the local news website the trial is presided over by Judge Majdi Oweiss. But the man standing trial has refused to give anything in his defence saying that "God will defend him." 


The judge then adjourned the first session and the trial will continue at a later date but will likely to generate more interest as more sessions are heard. Not so far a way, a person from Lebanon is portraying himself as the new "religious prophet".


Nasha't Majd El-Nour  claims he has been sent to save the human race from the abyss. He is trending right now and his name is likely to continue to trend as people look for ways to improve their standards of living because of the terrible economic situation Lebanon is finding itself to be under.


 

