Trump Blames Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs for Making Him Look Orange

Trump had an epic meltdown at the GOP House Retreat Dinner, where he became incoherent and blamed light bulbs for making him look orange.

Trump blames new energy efficient light bulbs for making him "look orange." pic.twitter.com/IZ6DmBBtgU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2019

This happened after the Trump administration announced the rollback on regulations requiring energy efficient bulbs.

No, you look orange because you wear cheap bronzer and don't have a qualified makeup artist. Think monkey, think. https://t.co/WoHR6Cxzye — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) September 14, 2019

In his incoherent speech, Trump claimed that "The light bulb. People said what's with the light bulb? I said here's the story." "And I looked at it, the bulb that we're being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst. "But number two, it's many times more expensive than that old incandescent bulb that worked very well” Trump told the GOP House Retreat Dinner.

Sure. That’s what it’ll be 🍊🍆 pic.twitter.com/TkwJjMss1E — Single Bloke (@BlokeSingle) September 13, 2019

Trump also claimed that the Clean Waters Act "didn't give you clean water," adding that "today, we have the cleanest air, we have the cleanest water that we've ever had in the history of our country."

Certain light bulbs do make Trump look orange. Particularly, the ones in his tannin’ bed. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 13, 2019

In addition, he claimed that only two centuries ago "there was nobody here" in America, and therefore air and water was cleaner than it is now. By two centuries ago, he refers to 1994.

Trump is totally incoherent. He claims the Clean Waters Act "didn't give you clean water," but then in the very next breath says "by the way, today, we have the cleanest air, we have the cleanest water that we've ever had in the history of our country." (This is a lie.) pic.twitter.com/wLsuHRyrid — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2019

Videos of Trump’s confusing speech have been circulating the internet over the past few days, sparking anger amongst politicians and environmental activist. The rollback on regulations requiring energy efficient will result in much higher electrical bills and increase of greenhouse gas pollution.