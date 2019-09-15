Trump Blames Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs for Making Him Look Orange

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published September 15th, 2019
Trump had an epic meltdown at the GOP House Retreat Dinner, where he became incoherent and blamed light bulbs for making him look orange.

This happened after the Trump administration announced the rollback on regulations requiring energy efficient bulbs. 

In his incoherent speech, Trump claimed that "The light bulb. People said what's with the light bulb? I said here's the story." "And I looked at it, the bulb that we're being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst. "But number two, it's many times more expensive than that old incandescent bulb that worked very well” Trump told the GOP House Retreat Dinner.

Trump also claimed that the Clean Waters Act "didn't give you clean water," adding that "today, we have the cleanest air, we have the cleanest water that we've ever had in the history of our country." 

In addition, he claimed that only two centuries ago "there was nobody here" in America, and therefore air and water was cleaner than it is now. By two centuries ago, he refers to 1994.

Videos of Trump’s confusing speech have been circulating the internet over the past few days, sparking anger amongst politicians and environmental activist. The rollback on regulations requiring energy efficient will result in much higher electrical bills and increase of greenhouse gas pollution.


