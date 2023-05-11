Trump promises to stop war in Ukraine in 24-hours

ALBAWABA - An interview with former U.S. President Donald Trump on CNN sparked widespread controversy on social media, especially with answers that some considered "evasive" by the president.

The former president was asked during the interview about the Russian war on Ukraine. But did not express a clear and explicit response on his position on the war.

He said, however, that he can stop the war within 24-hours.

Trump will stop the Russia-Ukraine war in 24hours...he is back! https://t.co/eJ9WqtHxi5 — Marcellus (@1marcelochi) May 11, 2023

"I'll do it in 24 hours. I'll do it. You need the power of the presidency to do that," Trump said, signaling his ability to stop the war.

According to the former president, the war can be stopped "by negotiating directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky."

"I'm going to meet Putin. I'm going to meet Zelensky. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths. In 24 hours, this war will be settled. And it will end," Trump noted.

Trump's answers were considered to some as planning to gain the support of all parties and not to involve himself in problems, especially since he announced his intention to run for the upcoming presidential elections.

But for some others, his answers seemed to be illogical, especially since the Russian war on Ukraine began in Feb.2022, 15 months ago. If the matter had been as easy as Trump were saying, it would have been resolved long time ago.