  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Trump's Love of Art Made Him Bring $750k Worth of Artwork From Paris, but Were They Real?

Trump's Love of Art Made Him Bring $750k Worth of Artwork From Paris, but Were They Real?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published September 8th, 2020 - 08:27 GMT
Trump's Love of Art Made Him Bring $750k Worth of Artworks From Paris, but Were They Real?
The report cited officials in the US embassy in France who said that the art pieces are worth about $750,000. (Twitter: @Chris_nDC)

The 2018 US presidential visit to France continues to stir controversy as media outlets report further details of Donald Trump's unique decisions during the visit, with the latest report highlighting the President's interest in a few art pieces that were displayed at the US ambassador to France's residence which he decided to take back to the White House. 

According to Bloomberg, the US President had spent several hours at the US ambassador's residence during his November 2018 visit, when he fancied a number of statues showing Greek mythical characters and ordered that they be moved to Washington, DC aboard Air Force One.

Trump had also reportedly eyed a portrait and a bust featuring the former US founding father Benjamin Franklin, and the set of silver figurines, which he insisted should all be displayed back in the White House. The report noted that the ambassador Jamie McCourt didn't object to Trump's order at that time, even though "he was startled by it." 

The report cited officials in the US embassy in France, who said that the art pieces are worth about $750,000.

However, the report adds that art curators, who had examined the pieces in DC, had disclosed that they all were replicas of the originals that were displayed in the Smithsonian Museum only a few blocks from the White House.

This came only a few days after a report by the Atlantic, in which Trump had reportedly rejected to visit a US cemetery of fallen American soldiers during WWI, after he described them as "losers and suckers" because they had met their fates during the war.

Trump had since denied the Atlantic reporting, citing the bad weather conditions as the reason behind  him not making it to the cemetery.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...