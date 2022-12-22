Tunisian blogger to marry two men

ALBAWABA - Sundus, a young Tunisian blogger wants to marry two men and is insistent upon the fact.

She blogs in Arabic under the hashtag of (#الحاجة_سندس) and is very happy about her step, saying she will treat her husbands with care, carrying with them in her eyes!

If she goes ahead with it she will be the first woman in Tunisia, and probably in the Arab world for that matter, to marry two men, at the same time and on the same day. A handful proposition!

الحاجة سندس... أول تونسية تعلن الزواج من رجلين في آن واحد وتصرح... "سأعدل بينهم" pic.twitter.com/k4AMnY1GjO — Hassan Alwan - allamee Alsaggur (@alsaggur) December 22, 2022

Her story is trending on the social media and says she will have a wedding party on 31 December, 2022. She says no legal authority would prevent her from marrying two men; for the law in Tunisia only prohibits multiple wives and doesn't saying anything about more than one husband.

شلون يعني تعدل 🤔 pic.twitter.com/co91qcVXPR — فــــ عـــزيـــز ــــاقـــد (@lostdear83) December 22, 2022

In this she is backed by her lawyer Munir bin Salha.