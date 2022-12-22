  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Tunisian blogger to marry two men

Tunisian blogger to marry two men

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published December 22nd, 2022 - 10:17 GMT
Sundus
Sundus (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Sundus, a young Tunisian blogger wants to marry two men and is insistent upon the fact.  

She blogs in Arabic under the hashtag of (#الحاجة_سندس) and is very happy about her step, saying she will treat her husbands with care, carrying with them in her eyes! 

If she goes ahead with it she will be the first woman in Tunisia, and probably in the Arab world for that matter, to marry two men, at the same time and on the same day. A handful proposition! 

Her story is trending on the social media and says she will have a wedding party on 31 December, 2022. She says no legal authority would prevent her from marrying two men; for the law in Tunisia only prohibits multiple wives and doesn't saying anything about more than one husband.

In this she is backed by her lawyer Munir bin Salha.

Tags:TunisTunisiapolygamypolyandry

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...