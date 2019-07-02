Turkey’s First Lady Criticized for $50,000 Hermes Handbag

Turkey's first lady Emine Erdoğan has been facing criticism among the Turks after she was seen carrying a bag that is worth $50,000 during her visit to Japan last week with her husband to attend the G20 Summit.

On Thursday, photos of the First Lady arriving at the port city of Osaka in Japan caught the attention of social media users who pointed to her fancy handbag.

Social media users examined further and found the handbag is French, luxurious and fashionable, a top Hermès brand at a price tag of $50,000.

Translation from Arabic from Turkish: 'Wife of #Erdogan keeps preaching that #Islam prohibits extravagance & Muslims must remain humble, then buys expensive bags some of not less than $35k during her international tours.'

What to expect from the wife of the most hypocrite person? https://t.co/fCdPlpMoUw — Arabi Souriعربي سوري (@3arabiSouri) June 30, 2019

This was not the first time Emine Erdogan was seen with the same handbag.

In April 2019, the First Lady was in Jordan attending an economic forum and she was criticized then for having it on her wrist.

emine erdoğan spoke at an economic forum in jordan and promoted a simple life style. the bag she carried was worth 215K turkish lira. very #simple bag, probably. https://t.co/WT4XxTmPTD — Frederike Geerdink (@fgeerdink) April 6, 2019

According to Twitter users, the $50,000 brand is equivalent to over 288,000 Turkish liras which is over a year’s salary for 11 people in Turkey's minimum wage category.

While Turkey has been facing economic challenges in the past year, people have been hammering the lavish lifestyle of the Erdogan family, particularly after he ordered the building of a 150-room presidential palace the same year he was elected president in 2014.