Turkey sentences sex cult leader Adnan Oktar to over 8,600 years

Published November 17th, 2022 - 05:43 GMT
Adnan Oktar, sex cult leader
A Turkish police officer puts his hand on the face of televangelist and leader of a sect, Adnan Oktar (C) as he escorts him on July 11, 2018, in Istanbul, following his arrest on fraud charges. (Photo by DOGAN NEWS AGENCY / AFP)
Adnan Oktar, the sex cult leader, was sentenced last year to over 1,000 years in jail.

ALBAWABA - A Turkish court sentenced sex cult leader Adnan Oktar, also known as Adnan Hoca, to 8,658 years after a retrial for running a decades-old cult whose members were accused of horrific crimes.

Adnan Oktar, who surrounded himself with young women he referred to as 'kittens,' was jailed on several charges including sexual assault, blackmail and child abuse. The Istanbul high criminal court handed him and 13 of his associates, on Wednesday, a sentence of 8,658 years in prison each.

The sex cult leader was earlier sentenced to over 1,000 years in prison. The police found about 69,000 contraceptive pills in his home. However, he claimed the pills are used to treat skin disorders and menstrual problems.

Adnan Oktar dragged public attention for the first time in the 1990s when he was the leader of a sect that was caught up in multiple sex scandals.

His online A9 television channel started broadcasting in 2011, drawing denunciations from Turkey's religious leaders.

The sex cult leader was arrested four years ago along with dozens of his followers in police raids on his properties in Istanbul and other cities as part of an investigation into his suspicious group. 

