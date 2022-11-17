Turkey sentences sex cult leader Adnan Oktar to over 8,600 years

ALBAWABA - A Turkish court sentenced sex cult leader Adnan Oktar, also known as Adnan Hoca, to 8,658 years after a retrial for running a decades-old cult whose members were accused of horrific crimes.

Adnan Oktar, who surrounded himself with young women he referred to as 'kittens,' was jailed on several charges including sexual assault, blackmail and child abuse. The Istanbul high criminal court handed him and 13 of his associates, on Wednesday, a sentence of 8,658 years in prison each.

Turkish cult leader Adnan Oktar has been sentenced to 8658 years in prison.



If you don't know who Adnan Oktar is then I'm happy for you. Please scroll down. https://t.co/n8FkWtGb84 — Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) November 16, 2022

The sex cult leader was earlier sentenced to over 1,000 years in prison. The police found about 69,000 contraceptive pills in his home. However, he claimed the pills are used to treat skin disorders and menstrual problems.

Adnan Oktar dragged public attention for the first time in the 1990s when he was the leader of a sect that was caught up in multiple sex scandals.

Turquie: Le gourou sexuel religieux Adnan Oktar a été condamné à 8 658 années de prison ferme par la justice turque pour abus sexuels & viols sur mineurs, kidnapping, fraude fiscale, violation des lois anti-terrorisme & pour avoir dirigé une organisation criminelle. pic.twitter.com/4RQuajBCAN — Restitutor Orientis II 🇯🇵 (@restitutorII) November 16, 2022

His online A9 television channel started broadcasting in 2011, drawing denunciations from Turkey's religious leaders.

The sex cult leader was arrested four years ago along with dozens of his followers in police raids on his properties in Istanbul and other cities as part of an investigation into his suspicious group.