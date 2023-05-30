Turkish doctor slams hijabi women

ALBAWABA - A Turkish doctor was criticized after posting a picture of two elderly women and making an anti-hijab statement on Instagram.

Istanbul Regional Health Directorate said it opened an investigation into the Turkish doctor Özgün Kaleoğlu's Instagram post after her comment was slammed as incitement against hijabi women.

Kaleoğlu shared a photo of two elderly women who weren't wearing hijabs moments after the Turkish election runoff results, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won, and said: "This is what I want to see around me, clean faces and free clothes. I'm tired of veiled women whom I check every day. I don't want to deal with them anymore."

غريب امرهم العلمانيين ..

يطالبون بالحريات الشخصية و حقوق المثليين و بنفس الوقت يرفضوا الحجاب !

يطالبوا بحرية الاديان و بنفس الوقت ضد المساجد و مع ايقاف الاذان ! https://t.co/CrX9IHzUQ3 — sara winchester 🎬 (@sar0088a) May 29, 2023

Following the massive backlash against the Turkish doctor, she deleted the post and shared an apology saying that her earlier attack against hijabi women was under the influence of emotion and pressure.

Some people on social media condemned the statements made by the doctor and asked Turkish authorities to withdraw her medical licence and prevent her from practising medicine again.