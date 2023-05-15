Turkish newlyweds cast voices in wedding clothes

ALBAWABA - Newlyweds went to cast their electoral votes in the 2023 Turkish elections, while they were wearing wedding clothes.

Turkey Now newspaper published, on its Twitter account, a video of two newlyweds casting their votes, before their wedding, in the Sancaktepe district of Istanbul.

The newlyweds were keen to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections taking place in Turkey and considered to be the most important in the country's history.

The bride and groom stole the show during their presence at the polling station, whereas the bride wandered in her white dress among the voters, amid applause and congratulations from some.

The groom held her husband's hand in the presence of a number of her relatives, who were also present in party clothing.

The video of the newlyweds went viral on social media platforms. Activist appreciated the keenness of Turkish citizens to participate in the elections, regardless of their circumstances and engagements.