Turkish rescuers find $2 m abandoned under quake rubble

ALBAWABA - Rescue teams in an earthquake-battered Turkish city found nearly $2 million in a black duffle bag, buried under the debris of a fallen house.

Firefighters recorded the process of recovering the cash money on their cell phone cameras.

They later put the money in a black plastic bag and handed it over to the police in the city of Gaziantep.

رجال الإنقاذ يعثرون على قرابة مليوني دولار أمريكي تحت أنقاض منزل دمره الزلزال في غازي عنتاب التركية ويسلمونه للشرطة pic.twitter.com/8WtQ7usw2w — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) February 18, 2023

The firefighters explained that they were first trying to get people out of the rubble alive, which was their top priority.

عثرت فرق الإطفاء في مدينة غازي عنتاب التركية على مبلغ مليوني دولار بجانب شخص أخرجوه من تحت الأنقاض.



وثق الأفراد بهواتفهم لحظات إخراج المبلغ من تحت أنقاض منزل منهار بموقع «عائشة محمد بولات»، وتم تسليمه للشرطة.



وتضرر من الزلزال نحو 105 آلاف مبنى، وقتل نحو 45 ألف شخص.#زلزال pic.twitter.com/Gt3IBP7wan — تطبيق الزبدة (@alzubdaapp) February 20, 2023

On Feb. 6. 2023, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks battered southeast Turkey and northwest Syria, killing more than 46,000 people and injuring thousands of others.