Turkish teen jailed for drawing mustache to Erdogan poster

ALBAWABA - A teenager in Turkey was arrested and jailed for drawing a mustache to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poster.

A 16-year-old Youth was jailed by Turkish authorities on Tuesday after drawing a mustache on an election campaign poster for Erdogan.

According to Turkish opposition media outlets including BirGun, Cumhuriyet and private TV station Halk TV, the Turkish teen, who lives in Mersin town, was arrested after manipulating with an Erdogan poster near his home.

The newspapers mentioned that the Turkish teen used a pen to scribble "a Hitler mustache and writing insulting comments."

Turkey Jails Teen Who Added Moustache To Erdogan Poster: Report https://t.co/F6xZiAmJut pic.twitter.com/rTz19jtu2f — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) June 6, 2023

Many Turkish on social media have interacted with the arrest of the teen in Mersin city as they condemned the action taken by Turkish authorities saying the youth is just a kid and should not be jailed.

According to local media, the teen was taken before the public prosecutor where he was found to have "insulted the president" after drawing a mustache on Erdogan poster.

He was jailed at a nearby youth facility, Halk TV added in a report.