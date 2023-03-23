Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'atheism' in tweet

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed hope that during the holy month of Ramadan, the power of prayer will help cleanse his country of “Russian godless evil."

The comment came in a tweet, which Zelenskyy posted late Wednesday on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. It aroused wide interaction and was awarded the admiration of followers.

The tweet generated nearly 2,500 comments, 5,500 retweets, and about 37,000 likes.

The Ukrainian president wrote: "May the power of prayer in this holy month of Ramadan help us cleanse Ukraine of (the) Russian godless evil, of those who truly believe in nothing, and that is why they are capable of such terror."

"Let the next Ramadan begin in peace and on the entire Ukrainian land free from Russia," Zelenskyy maintained.

February marked the first year since the Russian war on Ukraine broke out. The conflict left thousands of people dead or homeless, amid a military escalation by Moscow and complete control over some Ukrainian regions.