Two Kuwaiti Men Kissing in Viral Video End up in Jail

A viral video showing two men kissing on the lips in Kuwait sparked strong reactions across social media as people expressed their anger with the video content, arguing that same-sex relationships "go against Kuwaiti customs and traditions".

The short clip showed a young man waiting in the car while another man, seemingly his boyfriend, approaching and kissing him.

Kuwaiti commentators condemned the content of the video and called on authorities to take serious action against the two men.

A few hours later, the two men were reportedly arrested by the police.

اذا أمن العقاب اساء الادب — UAQ907 (@uaq907) March 4, 2020

Translation: "This is what happens when laws are loosened"

Unlike its neighboring countries, same-sex relationships are not criminalized according to Kuwaiti laws. Yet, it's still quite unacceptable among the Kuwaiti society.

Online commentators expected that the two young men could face charges related to offending the public taste instead.