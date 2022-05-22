Two More Reasons Social Media Is Angry at Elon Musk

For weeks, Elon Musk has been the talk of the internet following his harsh criticism of Twitter, before announcing purchasing the massive platform for $44 billion. But this week, there are two other reasons that have been igniting anger towards the Tesla man.

So Elon Musk clearly knew this sexual assault story was coming (left) so he said this BS (right). His despicable behavior has now veered into abhorrent and illegal acts of harassment and assault. pic.twitter.com/cgdElpfg4a — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) May 19, 2022

On Friday, a report by the Business Insider has shed light on a $250,000 payment by SpaceX, the company owned by Elon Musk, allegedly as "hush money" for a flight attendant who had been sexually assaulted by the world's richest man in 2016.

According to the Business Insider, the incident took place aboard a SpaceX flight, when the woman was giving Musk a massage and was asked "to do more" by Musk, who had exposed his private parts to her, according to documents.

This story gets creepier by the minute: Elon Musk, who says he advocates for “free speech” — paid a SpaceX flight attendant $250,000 to keep her silent, after exposing himself to her. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) May 20, 2022

Yet, as soon as the woman who remained anonymous reported the assault to SpaceX, the company paid her $250,000 for her silence.

The Insider also reported contacting Musk for comments on the matter, saying he asked for "more time to respond", claiming "there was more to the story".

(Photo by EVARISTO SA and ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

While the story is still drawing attention online, many internet commentators are also expressing dissatisfaction over Musk's latest visit to Brazil.

The Tesla and SpaceX owner has been on a visit to Brazil, during which he met with the far-right president of the country Jair Bolsonaro to "discuss connectivity plans for the Amazon rainforests".

In response to the news, social media users have questioned the grounds on which the two men agree, particularly as Elon Musk repeatedly presents himself as "a savior of free speech" to justify his on-hold deal to buy Twitter.

Yesterday, Musk went to Brazil to meet with Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro.



Bolsonaro, who defends Brazil’s military dictatorship, says Musk buying Twitter is a “breath of hope.”



Musk is openly aligning with the authoritarian right. https://t.co/FgWBbVqKGU — Max Berger (@maxberger) May 21, 2022

Internet people weighed on Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro's record of free speech violations and expressed doubts over Elon Musk's recent messages emphasizing free speech while "communicating with authoritarian powers".