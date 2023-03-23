2 US prisoners dig tunnel, escape for pancakes

ALBAWABA - Two American prisoners escaped from their jailhouse in Virginia by digging a tunnel using toothbrushes, then headed to a local 24/7 breakfast joint, where they had pancakes before getting arrested.

The two convicts also used metal parts while digging the tunnel and escaping to their "favorite restaurant."

Once out of their jail cell, the men scaled the containment wall and made a run for it. They ended up at the International House of Pancakes where patrons called police. https://t.co/kPq8ESZ1QT — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) March 22, 2023

The escape of prisoners, Arley Nemo, 43, and John Garza, 37, from a prison in Virginia, was discovered during a routine count of prisoners.

Britain's Daily Mail newspaper reported that the manhunt for the two prisoners lasted nine hours.

They traveled nearly nine kilometers (6.6 miles) to reach "IHOP," acronym for the International House of Pancakes. It is an American multinational pancake house chain, which specializes in American breakfast foods.

They had breakfast, including pancakes, before they were arrested and brought back to jail, the newspaper added.

Virginia prisoners who used toothbrush to escape caught at pancake restaurant https://t.co/FFKhhIDGgV — The Guardian (@guardian) March 22, 2023

Investigations are underway into the loophole that led to the escape of the two prisoners, considering that the prisoners said they found a weak point in the design of the prison walls that enabled them to flee.