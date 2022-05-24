  1. Home
Two Saudi Influencers Fined Over $100K For a Video ‘Insulting to The Maldives'

Published May 24th, 2022 - 06:55 GMT
Famous Saudi influencers Rahaf Alqahtani and Muruj Al Ruhaili have been fined by Saudi authorities. (Instagram)

Saudi's General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) has fined two well-known influencers 400,000 Saudi Riyals, (nearly $106,000), for a video they posted deemed "offensive to the Maldives".

Famous Saudi influencers Rahaf Alqahtani and Muruj Al Ruhaili were on a visit to the Maldives recently, when they posted several videos on Snapchat with several remarks that were considered "insulting" to the Maldives.

Translation: "A minister in the Maldives has expressed anger over this insulting video. If we ignore this it will happen again. Just as we think badly of some nations because of acts by their members, the same might happen to us."

According to the GCAM, the two influencers violated the rules by insulting another country during their trips, saying they wouldn't allow such behavior by Saudis abroad.

Saudi commentators went online to support the Saudi decision, saying such insults to other countries should be stopped by Saudi tourists, to protect the country's image. 

Rahaf Alqahtani and Muruj Al Ruhaili are both internet influencers who have a considerable following on Instagram and Snapchat, both apps popular in Saudi Arabia.

