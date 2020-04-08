Two Somalian Kids Were Raped While Playing Outside of Their House: The Public Demands Severe Punishment

Local authorities at Afgooye town have reported a horrible rape attack, in which a group of men targeted two kids, 3 and 4 years old, and sexually assaulted them while they were playing outside their house.

Two girls, aged four and three, in same family raped in Afgoye town, 30km (18 miles) southwest of Mogadishu last week. The girls who are in critical conditions being brought to the Madiina hospital in the capital. 18 people have been arrested in connection with the rape. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/tzMXzlwdIY — Somalia Live Update (@HassanIstiila) April 4, 2020

The attack that shocked the Somalian community took place last week, when they were kidnapped, a few feet from their house before they were raped by a group of men.

The two young kids have since been in a severe health condition and have been hospitalized, as public demands of a strong punishment against the culprits continue to rise.

Two girls are still in critical condition in hospital after being abducted from their homes and brutally raped few days ago in Afgoye town, officials say. The girls, aged 3 and 4 (other sources say 5 and 6) were taken to field outside the town and sexually assaulted on March 30. — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 4, 2020

Afgooye police have arrested 18 people connected to the attack, while officials have been promising strict action, that guarantees young girls protection from similar attacks in the future.

Press Statement: The Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development of the Federal Government of #Somalia is appalled by the rape of three children aged three and four in #Afgoye, South-West State, and a seven-year-old in #Balanballe, Galmudug @SomaliPM @TheVillaSomalia pic.twitter.com/4mOxyvMxXL — Ministry of WomenHRD (@MwomenHRD) April 4, 2020

The FG of Somalia condemns in the strongest possible terms, the the brutal gang-rape of two sister girls, aged 3 and 4, in the town of Afgooye 30 KM south of #Mogadishu .We need to do a lot to guarantee that our daughters live safely, feel protected and grow up free of violence. pic.twitter.com/50HHVb8GnZ — Mohamed Moalimuu (@MOALIMUU) April 4, 2020

Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development also released a statement condemning the rape incident, in addition to two other attacks that have taken place over the last two weeks, pledging serious action that ends all kinds of injustice against women and children and strongly encouraging survivors of similar attacks to report them immediately.

Pedophilia is of course in #Somalia, but has been legalized through our “beautiful” culture. Regularly we see a 70 year old buy into marriage with a 15 year old girl? Because "waa qaangaar". It’s not to compare the two situations, but just to say that we need cultural inventory. — Ali Biixi (@Biixi_) April 4, 2020