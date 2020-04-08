  1. Home
Two Somalian Kids Were Raped While Playing Outside of Their House: The Public Demands Severe Punishment

Riham Darwish

Published April 8th, 2020 - 05:52 GMT
Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development also released a statement condemning the rape incident. (Twitter)

Local authorities at Afgooye town have reported a horrible rape attack, in which a group of men targeted two kids, 3 and 4 years old, and sexually assaulted them while they were playing outside their house.

The attack that shocked the Somalian community took place last week, when they were kidnapped, a few feet from their house before they were raped by a group of men.

The two young kids have since been in a severe health condition and have been hospitalized, as public demands of a strong punishment against the culprits continue to rise.

Afgooye police have arrested 18 people connected to the attack, while officials have been promising strict action, that guarantees young girls protection from similar attacks in the future.

Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development also released a statement condemning the rape incident, in addition to two other attacks that have taken place over the last two weeks, pledging serious action that ends all kinds of injustice against women and children and strongly encouraging survivors of similar attacks to report them immediately.


