  3. Is This UAE Airline Marrying People in the Air?

Published April 1st, 2021 - 08:27 GMT
Emirates airline ad
Emirates airlines Twitter account announced a new wedding service in the air. (Twitter: @emirates)

An ad posted by Emirates Airlines on Twitter has prompted many mixed reactions as the airline announced a new service of holding weddings in the air.

The announcement that included the hashtag #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter invited couples who are planning their weddings to get married aboard its Airbus A380, promising "a perfect" wedding.

However, as the announcement was made late on the 31st of March, many social media users assumed it was an April fools' post by the airline carrier, expressing how "happy" they were "for not falling into the trap."

Meanwhile, other commentators praised the idea saying that it can be a great new way of holding weddings in the air, especially as the world emerges from a travel-less year due to the pandemic.

So far, no official statements by Emirates Airlines have stated whether or not the ad is actually a joke for April fools' or an actual new service provided by them.

