Is This UAE Airline Marrying People in the Air?

An ad posted by Emirates Airlines on Twitter has prompted many mixed reactions as the airline announced a new service of holding weddings in the air.
We're taking love to new heights! Emirates is pleased to launch a special Wedding Service for those who want to tie the knot at 40,000 feet.— Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 31, 2021
Plan your perfect day on our @Airbus A380, now available on select routes.
#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/5SuuIQGdDZ
The announcement that included the hashtag #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter invited couples who are planning their weddings to get married aboard its Airbus A380, promising "a perfect" wedding.
However, as the announcement was made late on the 31st of March, many social media users assumed it was an April fools' post by the airline carrier, expressing how "happy" they were "for not falling into the trap."
Meanwhile, other commentators praised the idea saying that it can be a great new way of holding weddings in the air, especially as the world emerges from a travel-less year due to the pandemic.
So far, no official statements by Emirates Airlines have stated whether or not the ad is actually a joke for April fools' or an actual new service provided by them.
