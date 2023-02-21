UFO allegedly lands on moon

  1. Home
Published February 21st, 2023 - 10:58 GMT
ALBAWABA - The Science World tweeted that an Unidentified Flying Object UFO that landed on the Moon was photographed by an astronomical observer.

A video showing a white object landing on the surface of the moon went viral on the internet, attracting 5.9 million views in its first few hours.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

No other details were immediately available.

