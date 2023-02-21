UFO allegedly lands on moon

ALBAWABA - The Science World tweeted that an Unidentified Flying Object UFO that landed on the Moon was photographed by an astronomical observer.
A video showing a white object landing on the surface of the moon went viral on the internet, attracting 5.9 million views in its first few hours.
The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.
No other details were immediately available.
When an astronomy enthusiast was observing the moon, he happened to photograph a giant UFO landing on the opposite side of the moon. pic.twitter.com/fSzrGZTdhC— The Science World (@scienceworld224) February 18, 2023
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)