  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. UK: Conservative Politician Says She Was Sacked From Govt 'for Being Muslim'

UK: Conservative Politician Says She Was Sacked From Govt 'for Being Muslim'

Published January 23rd, 2022 - 08:42 GMT
Nusrat Ghani
British Conservative Party MPs Nusrat Ghani. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP)

In February 2020, the UK junior Minister of Transport Nusrat Ghani was let go from her position, one which was for long celebrated for being "the first Muslim woman in a British government."

After being silent for almost two years, Nusrat Ghani who continues to be a British lawmaker representing the Conservative party told the Sunday Times that "she was fired from Boris Johnson's government" for her faith.

In the remarks that sparked nationwide controversies this weekend, Nusrat Ghani said that as soon as she was informed of the decision she was "told by an enforcer of parliamentary discipline that her 'Muslim women minister' status caused colleagues discomfort."

The 49-year old former minister, who came from Kashmir before her family migrated to the UK, was informed that a meeting in Downing Street had raised the issue of "her Muslimness" before she was fired from the government.

Following the article by the Sunday Times, online people have been heavily discussing the issue, questioning whether Ghani's claims are current or not, especially after a tweet by Conservative lawmaker Mark Spencer, saying he was the individual talking to Nusrat Ghani after her sacking, stressing that he "never used the words reported by her."

Spencer went on to explain that an investigation into Islamophobia was conducted within the party following the incident and had concluded "that there was no credible basis for the claims."

However, online commentators have linked Ghani's claims to previous remarks made by the current leader of the Tory party Boris Johnson prior to heading the British government, during which he attacked Islam and Muslim women.

Boris Johnson has in recent weeks been facing a major crisis after several reports of him and his staff throwing parties at Downing Street during periods of lockdowns announced in the UK in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, including one the night before Prince Philip's Memorial Service last April.

Tags:ukNusrat Ghani

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...