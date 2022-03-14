Ukraine: Death and Music Come Together in an Eerie Way

  1. Home
Published March 14th, 2022 - 10:54 GMT
Pregnant woman carried on a stretcher later died with her unborn child
ALBAWABA - Harrowing pictures from Ukraine. Its war on our doorstep through television and in still pictures.

One such picture is provided, over and over again is that of the pregnant woman carried on a stretcher out of a burnt maternity hospital in  #Mariupol. Many have defined this as defining picture of the war.

She later died along with her unborn child.  Asya Dolina, a journalist for Voice of America, stated this on her social network page.

Another is of the woman who sat at her piano to play one last piece of music before leaving her home; it is the grand piano that miraculously survived although her home was totally destroyed. 

And then another of a woman playing 'What a wonderful world' by Louis Armstrong on the piano outside the Lviv Railway Station swarming with refugees in #Ukraine

 

