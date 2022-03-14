Ukraine: Death and Music Come Together in an Eerie Way

ALBAWABA - Harrowing pictures from Ukraine. Its war on our doorstep through television and in still pictures.

One such picture is provided, over and over again is that of the pregnant woman carried on a stretcher out of a burnt maternity hospital in #Mariupol. Many have defined this as defining picture of the war.

‼️One of the pregnant women injured in #Mariupol by an air strike on a maternity hospital died along with her unborn child.



Asya Dolina, a journalist for Voice of America, stated this on her social network page. pic.twitter.com/mwlR3EUMNg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

She later died along with her unborn child. Asya Dolina, a journalist for Voice of America, stated this on her social network page.

The woman on a stretcher, who was falsely accused by Russian officials of being "crisis actor" beauty influencer Marianna Podgurskaya after they bombed the Mariupol maternity hospital, has sadly died from her injuries along with her baby. https://t.co/uMu8THSdJu — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) March 14, 2022

Another is of the woman who sat at her piano to play one last piece of music before leaving her home; it is the grand piano that miraculously survived although her home was totally destroyed.

A woman in Kiev plays one last piece of music before leaving our home, a piano that was miraculously the only one that survived the destruction of her home, the grand piano.



Киевлянка играет на пианино в своем разрушенном доме.#UkraineRussiaWar #PeaceNotWar pic.twitter.com/ubjgsSpNya — まるる (@EToOKUYqOTpNVYo) March 14, 2022

And then another of a woman playing 'What a wonderful world' by Louis Armstrong on the piano outside the Lviv Railway Station swarming with refugees in #Ukraine.