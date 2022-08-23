A Ukraine Upset: Scholz Tells Putin Kiev Can't Join NATO For 30 Years

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published August 23rd, 2022 - 09:23 GMT
Schloz (L) Putin (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Ukraine is very upset because it has just found out it won't be able to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Alliance) for at least the next 30 years. Kiev had been gearing up to joint the EC and NATO since at least 2014.

But these hopes are dashed now especially since the German Chancellor Olaf Schulz let the cat out of the bag so to speak in a conversation with the Russian president telling Vladimir Putin that Ukraine won't be able to join the western military alliance in the next 30 years.  

His comments are trending on social media as expected with debate between netizens about the current war, Moscow has waged on Ukraine since 24 February of this year and there is no hope of it ending, not now nor in the near future anyway.

It is a topic that is trending online. Bloggers are asking why should Putin wage a war on Ukraine if its clear that the country has no hope of entering NATO, not now, and practically, not ever. It will not be able to join the Atlantic alliance not in the next 30 years.  

This is a comment that is emphasized by the next blogger as well who points out that Scholz told Putin that clearly before he started the war on the beleaguered that was once part of the mighty Soviet Union.

The next blogger said, and so the fate of Ukraine was sealed. Scholz may have said the remarks in a bid to convince Putin not to invade Ukraine. Indeed, the "30 years" comment was made in mid-February when he met the Russian leader in the Kremlin back in mid-last February just before he pushed his tanks and troops into the Ukraine

In turn, Ukrainians are today upset with what was revealed later. They argued NATO leaders should have been more forthright with the government in Kiev. Ukraine's deputy Maxim Buzhansky was scathing, saying Kiev should have been told about the real and hard truth about not being able to join NATO.

And so the tweeting continues for according to Scholz Putin believed neither Belarus nor Ukraine should be independent states.

This revelation will certainly be a blow to Ukrainians. 

