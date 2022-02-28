Ukraine Women Soldiers - All 36,000 - Promise to Thrash The Russians

ALBAWABA - You might be interested to know that there is 36,000 women in the Ukraine army which numbers slightly less than 200,000 soldiers.

Ukrainian soldiers, men and women



Yes, 36,000 women serving now in Ukrainian military in this war#IStandWithUkraine #StandWithUkraine #JeSuisUkraine https://t.co/3TgW2gDUwh pic.twitter.com/f6fuCliKu8 — Tomi T Ahonen Stands With Ukraine (@tomiahonen) February 28, 2022

With the war going on by Russia on Ukraine women soldiers from that country is trending on the social media with plenty of women and pictures being posted to show they are ready for probably one of the biggest fight in their lives.

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasia Lenna joins the fight against Russia.



About 17% soldiers in the Ukraine army are women. #DefendUkraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/KJKi4UbOb2 — Diwanshu Tomar (@diwanshu_tomar) February 27, 2022

Ukraine women soldiers have even hashtags such as (#womenpower #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukrain #ukrainrussia #war #UkrainUnderAttack) to underline their importance and role in the military. Other tags include (#SlavaUkraini #GloryToUkraine #StandWithUkraine #UkraineWomen) as extra emphasis of their fighting spirit.

About 17 percent of soldiers in the Ukraine army are women - brave women. pic.twitter.com/TnruZIubVX — Paula Copeland (@AvidaLectrix) February 28, 2022

What's interesting also is they make up 17 percent of the soldiers in the armed forces. While somebody on the net tried to make fun of the fact that 83 percent are male soldiers, nevertheless woman fighters are significant because the are across the board military.

The 17 percent figure is still great compared to other countries - statistics readily available and posted on social. This figure is far higher than female soldiers in the Russian army which stands at a low 10 percent and in America, it is 14 percent.

In these changing times as well few issues have been standing out; many people, women as well of course, have been heading the calls of their government to take up arms with weapons that they have provided the public to fight Russian soldiers.

Then there is the case of Miss Ukraine 2015. She has just enlisted to join in the fight for the Ukraine. Anastasia Lenna has been seen pictures in ballroom wear as well as holding the rifle, emphasizing the changes involved.

This is Anastasia Lenna, Miss Ukraine. She is fighting for her country like so many civilians! May God keep them all safe!#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/qGhDliZ1q6 — Cheri🌸📚🇺🇸✍🏻 (@CartersGirl_20) February 27, 2022

Then there is another interesting story of the young Ukrainian couple who signed up for the army to fight and protect the country. The list goes on but it shows great solidarity at the heart of which is women action.