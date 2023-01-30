  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Ukrainian politician shares doubtful tweet on Iran attack

Ukrainian politician shares doubtful tweet on Iran attack

Published January 30th, 2023 - 07:13 GMT
Iran attack
People demonstrate outside the Iranian embassy in Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Kyiv, after the city was hit by swarms of kamikaze drones sold by Iran to Russia, leaving at least three dead. (Photo by Sergei CHUZAVKOV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A Ukrainian official shared a tweet related to the latest drone attack in Iran's Isfahan city, sparking rumors that Ukraine might be involved in the operation.

Mykhailo Podolyak wrote: "War logic is inexorable & murderous. It bills the authors & accomplices strictly."

"Panic in RF - endless mobilization, missile defense in Moscow, trenches 1,000 kilometers away, bomb shelters preparation," he said. "Explosive night in Iran - drone & missile production, oil refineries."

Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, finished his tweet by saying Ukraine "did warn you."

Some argued that the politician's post suggested a possible involvement by Kyiv in the latest drone attack in Iran on Saturday night, which targeted a defense equipment manufacturing complex.

Iran's Ministry of Defense reported a quadcopter drone attack on a defense industrial complex in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, adding that it was a failed attack.

An analyzer claimed that Ukraine might have targeted Iran for its alleged role in the Russian war, which started about a year ago, as Kyiv accused Tehran earlier of sending drones to Russia, which the latter used to attack infrastructure sites in Ukraine.

However, Iran strongly denied the claim, BBC reported in December.

Later on, however, Iran confirmed sending drones to Russia, but "many months" before the war started on Feb. 24, 2022.

Tags:IranUkraineRussiadrone attack

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...