Ukrainian soldier celebrates on Cristiano Ronaldo way

ALBAWABA - A video showing Ukrainian soldiers celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo, as they operate an artillery weapon, has gone viral on social media.

In the 15-second clip, the Ukrainian army men were seen using the howitzer and after they were seen using a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer.

The Ukrainian soldiers were operating a howitzer and just when it fired the bomb one of the soldiers was seen imitating the Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Al-Nassr FC, moves.

The soldier used the same move Cristiano Ronaldo usually does when he scores a goal during football games.

Ukrainian forces celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo as they operate CAESAR self-propelled howitzer.pic.twitter.com/EWPUbuCeni — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 21, 2023

The video was first shared on Telegram before circulating to other social media platforms.

Twitter users commented on the video of the Ukrainian soldiers dancing and celebrating as one said: "This is where that “miscalculated” $6 billion from the US went to."

Another person added: "Celebrating like Ronaldo and they wonder why they’re loosing."