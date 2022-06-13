Ukrainians Under Putin's Controlled Areas Allegedly Apply for Russian Passports

  1. Home
Published June 13th, 2022 - 09:48 GMT
Russian passport
Russian passport. (Shutterstock/ edited by Al-Bawaba)

Russian media said that President Vladimir Putin released a decree that any Ukrainian who lives in Russian-controlled areas are able to apply and get the Russian nationality. Russia’s TASS agency added that at least 23 people in Kherson have allegedly received their Russian passports.

According to Vladimir Rogov, the Zaporozhye region’s military-civil administration, a ceremony was held in order to distribute the first patch of Russian passports to residents of Melitopol on Saturday.

Allegations have also suggested that Volodymyr Saldo, who is a collaborator and a former mayor from Kherson, has gained a Russian passport as well. Dmitry Kuzmenko, a military man, has also applied for citizenship along with his wife saying that he 'was ready'.

Ukraine has strongly denounced the Russian President's decree to distribute passports for people living under its forces' controlled areas describing it as a “flagrant violation" of its territorial integrity, adding Putin’s decree was “legally void".

Russian state media claimed that "all our Kherson residents" want to get Russian passports and that more than 70,000 had applied for Russian citizenship in the Zaporozhye region which pushed Russia to open extra 10 new points of acceptance of documents for Russian citizenship in Kherson.

A video was shared online and through Russian media showing a huge line of people waiting outside a center in Kherson waiting to apply for a Russian passport while others were seen filling out documents and applications to get the Russian nationality.

On February 24th, Russian President Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine forcing millions of people to leave their homes. According to the UNHCR, at least 4.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe, including those who first crossed into the neighboring countries and later moved onward.

