Why Are Ukrainian Officials Dying on Their Vacations Abroad?

Over the weekend, three Ukrainian officials have been pronounced dead abroad, each with a different set of settings, sparking questions over the timing and the motives.

On the 28th of May, the former head of foreign intelligence died in unclear circumstances while in a resort on Dahab Island to the east of Egypt.

While Egyptian authorities have promised thorough investigations, 62-years old Viktor Hvozd was enjoying a 40 m dive near the Jaz Dahabeya hotel, where he was staying, before dropping dead.

Translation: "We have received the deeply sad news of the passing of the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Detroit, Bohdan Fedorak. We express our condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of Mr. Bohdan. Bohdan Fedorak has been the Honorary Consul of Ukraine since 2001. We remember him as a public figure, president of the National Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Congressional Committee of America, president of the Warren Ukrainian Cultural Center in Michigan, and vice president of the Ukrainian-American Freedom Foundation."

The next day, the Ukrainian honorary consul in Detroit, Michigan Bohdan Fedorak was announced dead by the official Facebook page of the Ukrainian embassy in the United States. No more details were provided by the Ukrainian embassy on the reasons behind Fedorak's death."

However, the next day, the Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand Andrii Beshta was also announced dead following what is believed to be a heart attack while on a family vacation in a resort on Lipe Island in southern Satun province. 45-years old Beshta had been assigned to his position since January 2016.

As news of the three men's death came public, many online people questioned the timing, suggesting that they have either been targeted by a certain entity or that they have been committing suicide following issues within the Ukrainian diplomacy or political arena.

Some users often suspected that the three men have been "killed by Russian agents," given the intertwined relations between Ukrainian and Russian politics.

However, all of these speculations remain unverified as the public continues to wait for investigation results.