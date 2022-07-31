  1. Home
  UK's Prince Charles Accepts Over $1 Million From Osama bin Laden's Family

UK's Prince Charles Accepts Over $1 Million From Osama bin Laden's Family

Published July 31st, 2022 - 12:14 GMT
ALBAWABA - Prince Charles, next in line to be king on the British throne accepts over a $1 million from the Osama bin Laden's family for his charitable trust. 

This is according to one report in the British media with news trending. 

Tags:Prince CharlesBritainlondon

