UK's Prince Charles Accepts Over $1 Million From Osama bin Laden's Family

ALBAWABA - Prince Charles, next in line to be king on the British throne accepts over a $1 million from the Osama bin Laden's family for his charitable trust.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, accepted a £1 million ($1.19 million, 1.21 million euro) donation to his charitable trust from the family of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, The Sunday Times reportedhttps://t.co/li9mEmT3Bv — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 31, 2022

This is according to one report in the British media with news trending.